Balancing Judicial Scrutiny: Supreme Court Reviews Arrest Protocols

The Supreme Court has embarked on a critical review of arrest protocols, aiming to balance the misuse of state power and the potential for accused individuals exploiting judicial leniency.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih is questioning if providing grounds for arrest is mandatory even in serious cases under historical and current laws, amidst concerns of rights violations.

The court reserved its verdict but underscored previous rulings where non-compliance with informing arrest grounds constituted a fundamental rights breach. The outcome could reshape legal adherence to constitutional requirements in arrest procedures.

