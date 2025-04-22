Police Clamp Down on Illegal Mining in Solan District

Police forces intensified efforts against illegal mining in Solan district, carrying out raids in the Androla Khad and Rampur Gujjran Khad areas. This crackdown, prompted by numerous public complaints, led to the confiscation of several vehicles allegedly used in unauthorized mining operations.

Superintendent of Police Vinod Dhiman, along with Sub-divisional Police Officer Bhishm Thakur, spearheaded the operation. According to a statement from the police headquarters in Shimla, the vehicles' operators were unable to present the necessary documentation for their mining activities.

Authorities have impounded seven JCBs and ten tippers, including two from Punjab suspected to be frequently involved in illegal operations. The seizure was carried out under Section 207 of the Motor Vehicles Act, with all vehicles currently held at the Nalagarh Police Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)