Bomb Threat Hoax Shuts Down Bombay High Court

A series of hoax bomb threats targeted the Bombay High Court and various local courts, causing widespread panic and an evacuation, which disrupted legal proceedings. The threats originated from a fake email account traced to Israel. Police investigations are ongoing to identify the sender.

Updated: 18-12-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 17:30 IST
An unprecedented series of bomb threats rocked Mumbai and Nagpur on Thursday, targeting the Bombay High Court amongst several local courts and financial institutions. The alarming news prompted immediate evacuations and extensive safety checks.

The coordinated email threats suggested RDX blasts would occur by 2 PM, sending shockwaves through the legal community. While authorities quickly declared the alarms as hoaxes — with comprehensive searches turning up no explosives — the interruption was palpable, causing significant disruptions in court operations.

Investigators linked the emails to a single fake account traced back to an IP address in Israel. Despite this break, the exact origin of the threats remains elusive as authorities continue their rigorous pursuit to apprehend the perpetrator. The situation highlights serious security implications, raising concerns among legal professionals statewide.

