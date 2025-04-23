Controversy Surrounds DUSU President Amid Allegations

The staff association of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College has lodged a formal complaint against DUSU president Ronak Khatri, accusing him of assaulting faculty and staff members during a recent altercation.

Filed with the university's proctor and police, the complaint details an unsettling incident where Khatri, along with individuals allegedly not affiliated with the university, demanded the installation of water purifiers at the college despite assurances of an already clean water supply.

The situation escalated into what has been described as a heated and physical confrontation. Videos circulating on social media depict Khatri interacting with a wheelchair-bound professor amid a chaotic scene, prompting the college administration to call in police. Khatri was subsequently escorted from the premises.

This marks another chapter in Khatri's history of controversies. Previously, he faced criticism over incidents at other colleges involving stray dogs and protests concerning exam delays, which pressured the Dean of the Faculty of Arts to resign. Khatri's actions, including smearing cow dung on the walls of a principal's office, continue to spark debate and demands for strict action against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)