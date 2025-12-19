ABVP Protests Over Examination Irregularities at Delhi University

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) held a protest at Delhi University on Friday, citing significant irregularities in the recent semester examinations. The student body is demanding immediate corrective measures from the university administration.

In their memorandum to the administration, the RSS-affiliated group called for urgent reforms in the examination system and strict accountability measures against responsible officials. According to the ABVP, issues ranged from delayed distribution of question papers to errors in marking schemes and test questions, leading to widespread student stress.

ABVP Delhi state secretary, Sarthak Sharma, criticized the repeated administrative lapses, asserting they damage the credibility of the prestigious university. He emphasized the need for permanent solutions. Notably, the ABVP recently triumphed in the Delhi University Students Union elections, securing major posts.

(With inputs from agencies.)