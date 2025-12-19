ABVP Protests Over Examination Irregularities at Delhi University
The ABVP staged a protest at Delhi University over allegations of irregularities in semester exams. They demanded reforms and action against responsible officials due to issues like delayed question paper distribution, marking scheme ambiguities, and incorrect questions, causing student stress. The ABVP recently won prominent positions in student elections.
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) held a protest at Delhi University on Friday, citing significant irregularities in the recent semester examinations. The student body is demanding immediate corrective measures from the university administration.
In their memorandum to the administration, the RSS-affiliated group called for urgent reforms in the examination system and strict accountability measures against responsible officials. According to the ABVP, issues ranged from delayed distribution of question papers to errors in marking schemes and test questions, leading to widespread student stress.
ABVP Delhi state secretary, Sarthak Sharma, criticized the repeated administrative lapses, asserting they damage the credibility of the prestigious university. He emphasized the need for permanent solutions. Notably, the ABVP recently triumphed in the Delhi University Students Union elections, securing major posts.
