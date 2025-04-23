Left Menu

Supreme Court Weighs In: Trump Era Executive Orders on Trial

The U.S. Supreme Court has been pivotal in cases related to President Donald Trump's executive actions since his return to office. These involve deportations, birthright citizenship, federal worker dismissals, teacher grants, and foreign aid payments. Key rulings reflect intense legal battles with significant socio-political implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 01:32 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 01:32 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court has recently played a crucial role in an array of cases challenging executive orders initiated by President Donald Trump since his re-election. These cases touch on a broad range of topics including deportation policies, citizenship regulations, labor board membership, educational funding, and humanitarian aid.

In a notable case, the Court temporarily prevented the Trump administration from deporting Venezuelan men, whom the administration labeled as gang members. Meanwhile, the court favored the return of a wrongly deported Salvadoran man, supporting a lower court's decision that his deportation was unlawful.

The justices are set to hear arguments on Trump's attempt to limit birthright citizenship while also addressing the removal of federal labor board officials, cuts to teacher training grants, and the blocking of payments to foreign aid groups. These decisions mark significant judicial examinations of presidential power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

