King’s Counsel Appointments Open for 2025: Judith Collins Outlines Process and Timeline

In a significant announcement for the legal profession, Attorney-General Judith Collins confirmed that an appointment round for King’s Counsel will be held in 2025. This highly anticipated process provides an opportunity for senior lawyers to be recognised for their outstanding advocacy and contribution to the New Zealand legal system.

Appointment Process and Legal Framework

Appointments to the rank of King’s Counsel (KC), previously known as Queen’s Counsel (QC), are formal recognitions of legal excellence and leadership. The appointments are made by the Governor-General of New Zealand, acting on the recommendation of the Attorney-General and with the concurrence of the Chief Justice. These appointments are governed by a set of published criteria detailed in the official King’s Counsel Appointment Guidelines, available via the Crown Law Office website.

While traditionally the title is awarded to barristers distinguished in courtroom advocacy, the Guidelines allow for discretionary appointments by the Governor-General in exceptional circumstances. These discretionary honors may go to legal professionals who have made “extraordinary contributions to the law” in non-advocacy fields, such as legal academia, law reform, or public service.

Consultation with Legal Bodies

Attorney-General Collins emphasised that the consultation process would be thorough and inclusive, stating, “The Solicitor-General will consult with both the New Zealand Law Society and the New Zealand Bar Association regarding the candidates.”

She further noted the importance of the legal profession’s input, adding, “They provide important input into the final decisions, and I value the role the profession plays here. Nevertheless, decisions to recommend are mine and I take account of the full range of criteria for appointment set out in the Guidelines.”

Application Period and Timeline

The official application period opens on 12 May 2025 and closes on 9 June 2025. Candidates must submit their applications within this window, and all submissions should adhere strictly to the requirements laid out in the official guidelines and application form.

It is expected that successful candidates will be announced in September 2025, following a comprehensive review and consultation process.

Eligibility and Selection Criteria

To be eligible for appointment, applicants typically must:

Be a barrister or solicitor of the High Court of New Zealand with significant experience;

Be recognised for excellence in advocacy;

Exhibit qualities of leadership, integrity, and commitment to the profession and the rule of law;

Have contributed to the broader development of the law or the legal profession.

The Guidelines also encourage applications from a diverse range of practitioners, reflecting New Zealand’s commitment to an inclusive legal system.

Significance of the KC Title

The title of King’s Counsel is not only a mark of legal excellence but also one of the highest professional honors in New Zealand’s legal community. Those who hold the title often go on to play pivotal roles in major litigation, constitutional law matters, and public interest advocacy.

Accessing More Information

The full Guidelines for Appointment as King’s Counsel and the official application form can be accessed on the Crown Law website. Legal professionals interested in applying are encouraged to carefully review the documents and prepare their submissions accordingly.

As New Zealand continues to uphold the traditions and standards of its common law heritage, the 2025 appointment round offers an important opportunity to recognise excellence, uphold justice, and inspire future leaders in the legal profession.