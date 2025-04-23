Northland Expressway Moves Forward with Preferred Route Confirmed by NZTA

The New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA), alongside Transport Minister Chris Bishop and Regional Development Minister Shane Jones, has confirmed the emerging preferred corridor for the much-anticipated Northland Expressway. This vital infrastructure initiative, designed to enhance connectivity between Northland and Auckland, has officially entered a new phase, with the announcement of corridor preferences for the second and third sections of the project.

The expressway is a central component of the New Zealand First–National Coalition Agreement, aiming to unlock the economic potential of the Northland region through improved transport resilience, efficiency, and safety. It builds upon the transformative legacy of the Waikato Expressway, which significantly boosted development in the Waikato region.

The Northland Expressway is a critical project under New Zealand’s Roads of National Significance (RoNS) program. It is divided into three major sections:

Warkworth to Te Hana Te Hana to Port Marsden Highway Port Marsden Highway to Whangārei

Each section is at a different stage of development, with procurement, design, and planning processes tailored to address geographic and logistical complexities.

Section 1: Warkworth to Te Hana

This 26-kilometer section will be a new four-lane expressway connecting to the newly completed Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway. Currently in the procurement phase, this project was a focal point at the NZ Infrastructure Investment Summit held in March 2025. It is expected to dramatically reduce congestion and travel time for commuters and freight between Northland and Auckland.

Section 2: Te Hana to Port Marsden Highway

The NZTA has identified an emerging preferred corridor that will run:

East of State Highway 1 (SH1) between Te Hana and the Brynderwyn Hills,

Near SH1 at the Brynderwyn Hills,

West of SH1 from the Brynderwyn Hills to Port Marsden Highway.

This alignment was chosen after careful analysis of terrain and geology. Although alternative western alignments were considered, the near-east corridor proved more viable due to manageable geological conditions and the ability to engineer a safer, more direct route. The steep terrain and fragile geology of the Brynderwyn Hills posed significant engineering challenges that this new route aims to bypass effectively.

Section 3: Port Marsden Highway to Whangārei

The preferred corridor for the final leg of the expressway includes:

A new roadway constructed near SH1 between the Port Marsden Highway and SH15 Loop Road,

A widened SH1 corridor as it approaches the urban area of Whangārei.

This segment is designed to support both urban growth and increased freight movements, ensuring seamless integration into the local transport network.

Infrastructure for a Resilient Future

Minister Shane Jones emphasized the importance of building infrastructure capable of withstanding New Zealand's increasingly severe weather. The recent landslide that partially closed SH1 on the Brynderwyn Hills highlighted the urgent need for a more resilient and reliable route through Northland. The Northland Expressway will reduce weather-related disruptions and ensure a consistent flow of people and goods throughout the region.

Next Steps: Final Route Confirmation by Late 2025

Further investigations and design refinements are underway, and the Government anticipates confirming the final preferred route by August or September 2025. This will offer clarity and certainty to landowners and communities about the potential impacts on their properties, as well as provide a clear path forward for construction planning and environmental assessments.

Economic and Regional Significance

According to Minister Bishop, the Northland Expressway is “a genuinely transformational opportunity” that will:

Create jobs and stimulate regional economic activity,

Improve connectivity with Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city,

Enable efficient transport of goods and services,

Enhance safety and travel reliability for residents and visitors.

This strategic investment demonstrates the Government’s commitment to regional development and modern infrastructure solutions to support long-term growth.

The Northland Expressway is not only a critical transport project but also a symbol of progress and resilience for the region. With the preferred corridor now confirmed and a clear timeline ahead, the project is well-positioned to deliver lasting benefits for generations to come.