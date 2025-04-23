Left Menu

Swiss Investments in the U.S.: A Golden Egg Strategy to Counter Tariffs

Swiss officials are visiting Washington to leverage significant business investments in order to negotiate relief from impending U.S. tariffs. Pharma giants like Roche are investing billions, presenting a robust economic alliance. Switzerland aims to highlight its crucial economic contributions as it advocates against protective tariffs.

23-04-2025
This week, Swiss officials are in Washington to test how major investment pledges might drive relief from U.S. import tariffs, particularly after Roche's announcement of a $50 billion investment over five years, following Novartis's lead.

Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter and Economy Minister Guy Parmelin are leading talks to stress Switzerland's economic importance to the U.S. as they seek to sway President Donald Trump against imposing higher-than-EU tariffs on Swiss imports.

Despite Switzerland's shock at the tariff announcement and diverse parliamentary support for proving Swiss economic commitment, some remain cautious that these high investment commitments will sway Trumps' administration.

