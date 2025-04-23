Swiss Investments in the U.S.: A Golden Egg Strategy to Counter Tariffs

This week, Swiss officials are in Washington to test how major investment pledges might drive relief from U.S. import tariffs, particularly after Roche's announcement of a $50 billion investment over five years, following Novartis's lead.

Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter and Economy Minister Guy Parmelin are leading talks to stress Switzerland's economic importance to the U.S. as they seek to sway President Donald Trump against imposing higher-than-EU tariffs on Swiss imports.

Despite Switzerland's shock at the tariff announcement and diverse parliamentary support for proving Swiss economic commitment, some remain cautious that these high investment commitments will sway Trumps' administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)