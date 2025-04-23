Tragedy in Pahalgam: A Honeymoon to Heartbreak

In a horrific act of violence, 26-year-old Indian Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal was tragically killed by terrorists while vacationing with his wife in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack shook his family, who resides in Karnal, and left the Indian Navy in deep mourning.

Authorities confirmed Narwal's death in the atrocity, with Adm Dinesh K Tripathi and the Indian Navy expressing their profound sorrow at the loss of an officer so recently married. The Navy extended heartfelt condolences to his family, expressing solidarity with others affected by the violence.

Neighbors shared the joy that had recently enveloped Narwal's family following his wedding, making the news of his death even more shocking. The devastation was felt widely, as terrorists killed at least 26 people, mainly tourists, in what is one of the most deadly attacks on civilians in Kashmir in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)