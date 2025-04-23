Unyielding Resolve Against Terrorism: India's Firm Stance

In the aftermath of the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that India will stand strong against such threats. The attack, which took the lives of 26 tourists, prompted a swift response from the government.

During his visit, Shah honored the deceased by laying wreaths on their coffins at the Police Control Room. He also met with the victims' families, providing reassurance that the security forces are fully committed to apprehending the perpetrators. He emphasized that the country would not bend to the will of terrorists.

Shah also visited the scene of the attack at Baisaran meadows and expressed solidarity with the grieving families. After holding a security review meeting with top officials, he assured the public that the terrorists responsible for this heinous act would not escape justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)