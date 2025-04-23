Left Menu

Unyielding Resolve Against Terrorism: India's Firm Stance

Union Home Minister Amit Shah pledged that India would not be intimated by terrorism following the attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. He assured justice for the families of the 26 tourists killed, emphasizing national resilience and commitment to bringing the attackers to justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-04-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 14:33 IST
Unyielding Resolve Against Terrorism: India's Firm Stance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that India will stand strong against such threats. The attack, which took the lives of 26 tourists, prompted a swift response from the government.

During his visit, Shah honored the deceased by laying wreaths on their coffins at the Police Control Room. He also met with the victims' families, providing reassurance that the security forces are fully committed to apprehending the perpetrators. He emphasized that the country would not bend to the will of terrorists.

Shah also visited the scene of the attack at Baisaran meadows and expressed solidarity with the grieving families. After holding a security review meeting with top officials, he assured the public that the terrorists responsible for this heinous act would not escape justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025