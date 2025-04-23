Tragic Attack in Pahalgam: Inside the Terror Unleashed at 'Mini Switzerland'
A deadly terrorist attack struck Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow in Jammu and Kashmir, leaving 26 people dead, primarily tourists. The National Investigation Agency is assisting local authorities in probing the incident. The Resistance Front, linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for this horrific event.
The scenic Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, was the site of a devastating terrorist attack on Tuesday that claimed 26 lives, predominantly tourists.
As confirmed by official sources, an Inspector General-led team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrived in the area on Wednesday to support local law enforcement investigating the brutal attack.
The Resistance Front (TRF), associated with Pakistan's Lashkar-e-Taiba, has since claimed responsibility for the massacre, which left families shattered and security agencies scrambling to find the suspects, reportedly three Pakistani men.
