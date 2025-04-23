Tragic Attack in Pahalgam: Inside the Terror Unleashed at 'Mini Switzerland'

The scenic Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, was the site of a devastating terrorist attack on Tuesday that claimed 26 lives, predominantly tourists.

As confirmed by official sources, an Inspector General-led team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrived in the area on Wednesday to support local law enforcement investigating the brutal attack.

The Resistance Front (TRF), associated with Pakistan's Lashkar-e-Taiba, has since claimed responsibility for the massacre, which left families shattered and security agencies scrambling to find the suspects, reportedly three Pakistani men.

(With inputs from agencies.)