Left Menu

Tourists Thrilled as Cold Wave Envelops Kashmir with Icy Charm

Kashmir continues to experience a cold wave with temperatures dropping below freezing, attracting tourists to relish the frosty charm. Srinagar recorded minus 4°C as visitors flock to enjoy the winter landscape despite the chill. Popular spots like Gulmarg and Pahalgam also recorded sub-zero temperatures, keeping tourist interest high.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 10:46 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 10:46 IST
Tourists Thrilled as Cold Wave Envelops Kashmir with Icy Charm
Dal lake in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A cold wave sustained its grip over Kashmir on Tuesday, with several parts of the Valley witnessing temperatures plunge below freezing. In Srinagar, the mercury hit a low of minus 4 degrees Celsius, a significant drop confirmed by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). According to the IMD forecast, the city's maximum temperature was anticipated to reach 12 degrees Celsius with a minimum of minus 4 degrees Celsius the same day. Meanwhile, Jammu city prepared for a maximum of 10 degrees Celsius, and temperatures were set to drop to 4 degrees Celsius overnight. An increasingly cloudy sky was anticipated towards the afternoon and evening across the region.

Despite the freezing conditions, tourists revelled in the winter atmosphere at Dal Lake in Srinagar, bundled up in warm attire to combat the cold. Many visitors embraced the beauty of the winter backdrop, finding charm in the frosty climate. Ankit Chhabra from Faridabad, Delhi, shared his experiences: "It's very cold in the morning; it must be below zero. We expected a frozen lake based on past reels; even so, the chill is palpable. A frozen Dal Lake would have been a sight to behold. We urge everyone to visit and experience this unique climate. It's nice and secure, with the Kashmiri vibe enhancing the experience."

Tourist hotspots across Jammu and Kashmir reported low temperatures, with popular areas like Gulmarg preparing for a high of 7 degrees and lows reaching minus 5 degrees Celsius. Pahalgam was also bracing for a chilly 11 degrees at its peak and minus 7 degrees at its coldest. In Jammu, Kathua expected temperatures between 18 and 7 degrees, while Katra could see fluctuations from 15 to 6 degrees Celsius. Despite persistent cold wave conditions affecting the Valley, tourist numbers remain consistent, as visitors are eager to engage with Kashmir's winter allure and the prospect of snow-covered locales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss: Elephant Calf Dies from Ingesting Bomb

Tragic Loss: Elephant Calf Dies from Ingesting Bomb

 India
2
Operation Sindoor remains ongoing: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi.

Operation Sindoor remains ongoing: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi.

 India
3
Any future misadventure will be dealt with effectively: Army Chief on security challenges along Western front.

Any future misadventure will be dealt with effectively: Army Chief on securi...

 India
4
French Farmers Rally with Tractors: EU-Mercosur Deal Sparks Protests

French Farmers Rally with Tractors: EU-Mercosur Deal Sparks Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026