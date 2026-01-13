Tourists Thrilled as Cold Wave Envelops Kashmir with Icy Charm

A cold wave sustained its grip over Kashmir on Tuesday, with several parts of the Valley witnessing temperatures plunge below freezing. In Srinagar, the mercury hit a low of minus 4 degrees Celsius, a significant drop confirmed by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). According to the IMD forecast, the city's maximum temperature was anticipated to reach 12 degrees Celsius with a minimum of minus 4 degrees Celsius the same day. Meanwhile, Jammu city prepared for a maximum of 10 degrees Celsius, and temperatures were set to drop to 4 degrees Celsius overnight. An increasingly cloudy sky was anticipated towards the afternoon and evening across the region.

Despite the freezing conditions, tourists revelled in the winter atmosphere at Dal Lake in Srinagar, bundled up in warm attire to combat the cold. Many visitors embraced the beauty of the winter backdrop, finding charm in the frosty climate. Ankit Chhabra from Faridabad, Delhi, shared his experiences: "It's very cold in the morning; it must be below zero. We expected a frozen lake based on past reels; even so, the chill is palpable. A frozen Dal Lake would have been a sight to behold. We urge everyone to visit and experience this unique climate. It's nice and secure, with the Kashmiri vibe enhancing the experience."

Tourist hotspots across Jammu and Kashmir reported low temperatures, with popular areas like Gulmarg preparing for a high of 7 degrees and lows reaching minus 5 degrees Celsius. Pahalgam was also bracing for a chilly 11 degrees at its peak and minus 7 degrees at its coldest. In Jammu, Kathua expected temperatures between 18 and 7 degrees, while Katra could see fluctuations from 15 to 6 degrees Celsius. Despite persistent cold wave conditions affecting the Valley, tourist numbers remain consistent, as visitors are eager to engage with Kashmir's winter allure and the prospect of snow-covered locales.

