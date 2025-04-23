Left Menu

Manipur's Path to Peace: Initiatives for Stability and Progress

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla detailed ongoing efforts to restore normalcy after May 2023's ethnic violence, which saw 260 deaths. Initiatives include relief for displaced persons, youth employment via 'Hunar Se Rozgar', and educational enhancements. The 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' aims to address substance abuse amid President's Rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 23-04-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 15:59 IST
Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla announced significant steps taken to return the state to peace and stability following recent ethnic violence that claimed over 260 lives. Under President's Rule, the state faces challenges, including homelessness due to ongoing strife between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

In an address during Khongjom Day, Bhalla highlighted initiatives to improve conditions for displaced individuals in relief camps. The 'Hunar Se Rozgar' program, focused on creating employment opportunities for displaced youth, is one such effort aimed at stability and development.

Bhalla also stressed the importance of education and history for youth, advocating for the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' to combat drug abuse. He condemned recent terror attacks in Kashmir and urged youth involvement in reshaping Manipur's future under the ideals of justice and equality.

