Left Menu

VHP Calls for Strict Action Against Terrorism in Kashmir

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, urging for decisive action against Pakistan and Kashmiri sleeper cells. The attack, which killed 26 tourists, is seen as a reemergence of 1990s terrorism. VHP plans nationwide protests to demand stronger counter-terrorism measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:03 IST
VHP Calls for Strict Action Against Terrorism in Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, has elicited a strong response from the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), which is calling for immediate and decisive action to eradicate terrorism in the region. The attack claimed the lives of at least 26 people, predominantly tourists, raising alarms about a possible revival of the violent 1990s era in Kashmir.

VHP general secretary Surendra Jain criticized Pakistan and local sleeper cells for their role in fostering terrorism. He labeled the attack as Pakistan's "declaration of open war against Bharat" and urged the Indian government to respond with matching force to prevent further incidents. Jain emphasized the urgent need to dismantle terrorist networks within the Valley.

In a statement, the VHP announced plans for a nationwide protest on Friday, organized in conjunction with its youth wing, Bajrang Dal. These protests aim to demand more stringent measures from the government in combating terrorism and ensuring the safety of citizens and tourists in Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025