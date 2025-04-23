VHP Calls for Strict Action Against Terrorism in Kashmir
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, urging for decisive action against Pakistan and Kashmiri sleeper cells. The attack, which killed 26 tourists, is seen as a reemergence of 1990s terrorism. VHP plans nationwide protests to demand stronger counter-terrorism measures.
- Country:
- India
The recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, has elicited a strong response from the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), which is calling for immediate and decisive action to eradicate terrorism in the region. The attack claimed the lives of at least 26 people, predominantly tourists, raising alarms about a possible revival of the violent 1990s era in Kashmir.
VHP general secretary Surendra Jain criticized Pakistan and local sleeper cells for their role in fostering terrorism. He labeled the attack as Pakistan's "declaration of open war against Bharat" and urged the Indian government to respond with matching force to prevent further incidents. Jain emphasized the urgent need to dismantle terrorist networks within the Valley.
In a statement, the VHP announced plans for a nationwide protest on Friday, organized in conjunction with its youth wing, Bajrang Dal. These protests aim to demand more stringent measures from the government in combating terrorism and ensuring the safety of citizens and tourists in Kashmir.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pahalgam
- terrorism
- Kashmir
- VHP
- Pakistan
- sleeper cells
- Surendra Jain
- Bharat
- Anantnag
- Bajrang Dal
ALSO READ
Navigating Trade Tensions: U.S. and Pakistan Discuss Tariffs and Critical Minerals
Haball: Pioneering Shariah-Compliant Fintech Growth in Pakistan
Binance Founder to Guide Pakistan’s Crypto Future
Pakistan's Mineral Boom: A New Dawn in the Mining Sector
Blast at Punjab BJP leader's house major conspiracy of Pak's ISI, Lawrence Bishnoi and Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti also involved: Police.