VHP Calls for Strict Action Against Terrorism in Kashmir

The recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, has elicited a strong response from the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), which is calling for immediate and decisive action to eradicate terrorism in the region. The attack claimed the lives of at least 26 people, predominantly tourists, raising alarms about a possible revival of the violent 1990s era in Kashmir.

VHP general secretary Surendra Jain criticized Pakistan and local sleeper cells for their role in fostering terrorism. He labeled the attack as Pakistan's "declaration of open war against Bharat" and urged the Indian government to respond with matching force to prevent further incidents. Jain emphasized the urgent need to dismantle terrorist networks within the Valley.

In a statement, the VHP announced plans for a nationwide protest on Friday, organized in conjunction with its youth wing, Bajrang Dal. These protests aim to demand more stringent measures from the government in combating terrorism and ensuring the safety of citizens and tourists in Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)