Assam Government's Rapid Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Assam government is facilitating the return of a family that survived a recent terror attack in Kashmir. The attack at a tourist spot in Pahalgam claimed 26 lives. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ensured safe return arrangements. An Air Force corporal's remains will be sent to Arunachal Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 23-04-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 18:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Assam government has taken swift action to bring back a family from Assam who survived the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

On Tuesday, terrorists targeted a popular tourist area in Pahalgam, south Kashmir, killing at least 26 people, mainly tourists, and injuring several others, marking a tragic day in the region.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that safe return logistics for the family are prioritized in collaboration with the Central Indian Government and mourned the loss of Corporal Tage Hailyang, whose remains will be returned to Arunachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

