Assam Government's Rapid Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Assam government has taken swift action to bring back a family from Assam who survived the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

On Tuesday, terrorists targeted a popular tourist area in Pahalgam, south Kashmir, killing at least 26 people, mainly tourists, and injuring several others, marking a tragic day in the region.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that safe return logistics for the family are prioritized in collaboration with the Central Indian Government and mourned the loss of Corporal Tage Hailyang, whose remains will be returned to Arunachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)