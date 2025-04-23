Jordan Bans the Muslim Brotherhood: A New Chapter in Political Turmoil

In a significant political move, Jordan has banned the Muslim Brotherhood, an influential opposition group, and confiscated its assets following allegations of associated sabotage plots, according to Interior Minister Mazen Fraya.

The group, which has been legally active in Jordan for decades and boasts considerable support in major urban areas, has not yet responded to this development. Fraya emphasized that all group activities are now prohibited, and individuals promoting its ideology will face legal action.

Critics of the Brotherhood, already banned in most Arab countries, view it as a threatening terrorist organization. Meanwhile, the group maintains its commitment to non-violence and advocates for an Islamist vision through peaceful means.

(With inputs from agencies.)