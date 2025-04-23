Left Menu

High Court Orders Revision of HPPSC Pensions

The High Court has directed the Himachal Pradesh government to revise the 2004 notification on pensions for non-official HPPSC chairman and members, aligning them with the Consumer Price Index. This comes following a petition by former chairman K S Tomar, highlighting a lack of revision despite inflation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 23-04-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 18:18 IST
High Court Orders Revision of HPPSC Pensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The High Court has mandated the state government to update the pension notification of March 12, 2004, for non-official chairman and members of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC). This revision should be linked to the Consumer Price Index. The decision came after a petition filed by former HPPSC chairman, K S Tomar.

Justices Tarlok Chauhan and Sushil Kukreja acknowledged that while pensions were introduced in 2004, they have not been adjusted despite rising living costs. The court urged the government to amend the notification considering the Consumer Price Index and a relevant judgment by the Kerala High Court.

Petitioner KS Tomar expressed gratitude to the judiciary for addressing the long-standing disparity and lauded the decision as a precursor to nationwide reform in public service commissions' pension policies. The government is expected to comply before June 17, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025