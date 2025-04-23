High Court Orders Revision of HPPSC Pensions

The High Court has mandated the state government to update the pension notification of March 12, 2004, for non-official chairman and members of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC). This revision should be linked to the Consumer Price Index. The decision came after a petition filed by former HPPSC chairman, K S Tomar.

Justices Tarlok Chauhan and Sushil Kukreja acknowledged that while pensions were introduced in 2004, they have not been adjusted despite rising living costs. The court urged the government to amend the notification considering the Consumer Price Index and a relevant judgment by the Kerala High Court.

Petitioner KS Tomar expressed gratitude to the judiciary for addressing the long-standing disparity and lauded the decision as a precursor to nationwide reform in public service commissions' pension policies. The government is expected to comply before June 17, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)