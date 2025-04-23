Left Menu

Delhi High Court Demands CLAT 2025 Results Revision

The Delhi High Court has instructed the Consortium of National Law Universities to revise and republish the CLAT UG-2025 results within four weeks. This verdict came after candidates raised objections over errors in the evaluation process, leading to a series of legal proceedings for a fair reassessment.

Updated: 23-04-2025 18:42 IST
The Delhi High Court issued a directive on Wednesday for the Consortium of National Law Universities to overhaul the evaluation of the CLAT UG-2025 examinations. The decision mandates that revised marksheets be republished and a final list of selected candidates be announced within a month.

This move follows extensive legal challenges by aspirants concerning errors in the CLAT UG-2025 examination, which led to discrepancies in assessment. Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela recognized several objections from candidates, leading to this remedial measure.

The decision signifies a pivotal moment in ensuring integrity in the national law university admissions process, echoing similar sentiments from previous single-judge rulings that found errors in the examination's answer key.

