Fire Breaks Out in Moscow's Business District Car Park

A fire was extinguished at a car park in a Moscow shopping mall within the business district. Videos displayed black smoke near the Moskva River. The cause of the fire and potential injuries remain undetermined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 18:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A fire at a car park within a shopping mall in Moscow's business district was successfully extinguished, according to the state-run TASS news agency.

Footage shared by Russian media revealed thick black smoke rising amidst the towering skyscrapers along the Moskva River.

Authorities have yet to ascertain the cause of the incident or confirm if there were any occupants in the affected vehicle.

