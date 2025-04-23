Left Menu

RSS Leader Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Calls for Unity

A senior RSS leader denounced the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which killed 26, including six from Maharashtra. The leader urged unity and demanded severe punishment for those responsible, emphasizing the need for decisive action and comprehensive support for the victims.

A leading figure of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has vociferously denounced the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu, and Kashmir, urging the imposition of the harshest penalties on those responsible.

Sunil Ambekar, the national publicity in-charge of the organisation, highlighted the critical need for national unity following the devastating incident. The attack, which occurred in the scenic town of Pahalgam, claimed 26 lives, primarily of tourists from various states, including six individuals from Maharashtra.

Ambekar condemned the reported sectarian targeting of victims as alarming, calling for a united front in tackling such national crises. He further emphasized the importance of providing robust support to those affected by the tragedy.

