Hosabale Advocates 'Human Religion' and National Unity
RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale emphasized the importance of 'human religion' and national unity during a public meeting. He highlighted India's rising global standing, condemned casteism, and called for economic strength. Hosabale stressed unity, use of indigenous products, and a strong response to external threats.
During a public meeting in Khalilabad, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale urged citizens to prioritize 'human religion' above individual faiths. His address was part of the RSS centenary year celebrations.
Hosabale noted India's enhanced global position and implored citizens to fortify the nation's development across sectors. He invoked the significance of the slogan 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' as a reminder of national duty.
The RSS leader also condemned casteism and untouchability as disgraceful, advocating for social equality. Hosabale further encouraged societal unity, economic advancement, the adoption of indigenous products, and resilience against external pressures.
