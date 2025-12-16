Hosabale Advocates 'Human Religion' and National Unity

During a public meeting in Khalilabad, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale urged citizens to prioritize 'human religion' above individual faiths. His address was part of the RSS centenary year celebrations.

Hosabale noted India's enhanced global position and implored citizens to fortify the nation's development across sectors. He invoked the significance of the slogan 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' as a reminder of national duty.

The RSS leader also condemned casteism and untouchability as disgraceful, advocating for social equality. Hosabale further encouraged societal unity, economic advancement, the adoption of indigenous products, and resilience against external pressures.

