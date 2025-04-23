Supreme Court Curbs Misuse of Dowry Laws in Family Disputes
The Supreme Court has quashed a dowry harassment case against a woman's in-laws, noting a trend of dowry victims charging husband's relatives. The court emphasized that broad, general allegations should not implicate family members, urging care in dowry-related legal actions.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Wednesday quashed a dowry harassment case against a woman's parents-in-law, highlighting a trend where dowry victims target their husbands' relatives.
The bench, comprising Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Prashant Kumar Mishra, noted the presence of 'omnibus and general allegations' against the woman's sister-in-law, husband, and father-in-law without evidence of physical torture.
The court criticized the practice of involving husband's relatives under dowry harassment laws and reiterated its stance on careful application of Sections 498A IPC and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, particularly in cases lacking concrete evidence.
