Supreme Court Curbs Misuse of Dowry Laws in Family Disputes

The Supreme Court on Wednesday quashed a dowry harassment case against a woman's parents-in-law, highlighting a trend where dowry victims target their husbands' relatives.

The bench, comprising Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Prashant Kumar Mishra, noted the presence of 'omnibus and general allegations' against the woman's sister-in-law, husband, and father-in-law without evidence of physical torture.

The court criticized the practice of involving husband's relatives under dowry harassment laws and reiterated its stance on careful application of Sections 498A IPC and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, particularly in cases lacking concrete evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)