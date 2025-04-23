Left Menu

Supreme Court Curbs Misuse of Dowry Laws in Family Disputes

The Supreme Court has quashed a dowry harassment case against a woman's in-laws, noting a trend of dowry victims charging husband's relatives. The court emphasized that broad, general allegations should not implicate family members, urging care in dowry-related legal actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 20:12 IST
Supreme Court Curbs Misuse of Dowry Laws in Family Disputes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday quashed a dowry harassment case against a woman's parents-in-law, highlighting a trend where dowry victims target their husbands' relatives.

The bench, comprising Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Prashant Kumar Mishra, noted the presence of 'omnibus and general allegations' against the woman's sister-in-law, husband, and father-in-law without evidence of physical torture.

The court criticized the practice of involving husband's relatives under dowry harassment laws and reiterated its stance on careful application of Sections 498A IPC and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, particularly in cases lacking concrete evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025