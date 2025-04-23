Unity Against Terror: Muslim Organizations Condemn Pahalgam Attack

Prominent Muslim organizations, including Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, have expressed strong condemnation of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists.

The groups emphasized that terrorism contradicts the core Islamic principles of peace, stressing that such incidents should not be given a religious dimension. In a show of solidarity, the organizations have paused ongoing protests and conveyed sympathy to the victims' families.

These organizations are calling for governmental action to ensure justice and highlight the local Kashmiri population's willingness to maintain peace and order, demonstrating their opposition to extremist acts and support for communal harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)