Tragic Teen's End: Unraveling the Mystery Behind a Suspected Honour Killing

A shocking case unfolded as police discovered the body of 16-year-old Shivanshu hanging from a thatched roof in Hasuapur village, in what initially appeared to be suicide.

Police investigations quickly pointed towards a suspected honour killing. Additional Superintendent of Police Ramanand Prasad Kushwaha shared that the post-mortem report indicated strangulation.

Authorities learned the teenage victim was involved with a neighborhood girl, prompting a fatal confrontation with her brother. The accused, now arrested, allegedly strangled Shivanshu and staged the hanging to mislead investigators.

