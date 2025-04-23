Left Menu

Tragic Teen's End: Unraveling the Mystery Behind a Suspected Honour Killing

A suspected honour killing emerged when 16-year-old Shivanshu's body was found hanging, initially appearing as suicide. Police investigations revealed a strangulation, linked to a relationship with a neighborhood girl. Her brother allegedly committed the crime, now leading to his arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:21 IST
Tragic Teen's End: Unraveling the Mystery Behind a Suspected Honour Killing
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking case unfolded as police discovered the body of 16-year-old Shivanshu hanging from a thatched roof in Hasuapur village, in what initially appeared to be suicide.

Police investigations quickly pointed towards a suspected honour killing. Additional Superintendent of Police Ramanand Prasad Kushwaha shared that the post-mortem report indicated strangulation.

Authorities learned the teenage victim was involved with a neighborhood girl, prompting a fatal confrontation with her brother. The accused, now arrested, allegedly strangled Shivanshu and staged the hanging to mislead investigators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025