Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Arakan Army Exerts Influence Along Bangladesh-Myanmar Border

Bangladesh's interim government acknowledges the presence of the Myanmar-based Arakan Army at its border, complicating bilateral relations. The group disrupts trade and integrates locally, while diplomatic efforts for Rohingya repatriation remain hindered by the AA’s control. The UN considers creating a humanitarian corridor to facilitate refugee return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:50 IST
Tensions Rise as Arakan Army Exerts Influence Along Bangladesh-Myanmar Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh's interim administration, under Professor Muhammad Yunus, confirmed the presence of the Arakan Army within its borders, leading to complications in trade and local dynamics. The government admits to difficulties in controlling the southeastern region where the army is entrenched.

According to Home Affairs Adviser, Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, the Arakan Army not only exerts influence over border trade but has also formed local ties through marriages. Meanwhile, social media footage shows Arakan Army members participating in cultural events, signaling their pervasive presence.

The complex dynamics with Myanmar continue as Bangladesh hosts over a million Rohingya refugees. While discussions with Myanmar's junta offer a glimmer of hope for repatriation, the Arakan Army's control over Rakhine complicates the situation. UN Chief Antonio Guterres visits to explore humanitarian channels to aid potential returns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025