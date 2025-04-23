Tensions Rise as Arakan Army Exerts Influence Along Bangladesh-Myanmar Border

Bangladesh's interim administration, under Professor Muhammad Yunus, confirmed the presence of the Arakan Army within its borders, leading to complications in trade and local dynamics. The government admits to difficulties in controlling the southeastern region where the army is entrenched.

According to Home Affairs Adviser, Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, the Arakan Army not only exerts influence over border trade but has also formed local ties through marriages. Meanwhile, social media footage shows Arakan Army members participating in cultural events, signaling their pervasive presence.

The complex dynamics with Myanmar continue as Bangladesh hosts over a million Rohingya refugees. While discussions with Myanmar's junta offer a glimmer of hope for repatriation, the Arakan Army's control over Rakhine complicates the situation. UN Chief Antonio Guterres visits to explore humanitarian channels to aid potential returns.

(With inputs from agencies.)