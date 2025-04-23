Left Menu

RealPage Accused of Fueling Rent Hikes: New Jersey Takes Legal Action

New Jersey has filed a lawsuit against RealPage, alleging that the company conspired with large landlords to inflate rents using its software. The state accuses RealPage of violating antitrust and consumer fraud laws by setting rents and exchanging sensitive information. Similar accusations have been made by the DOJ and other states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:52 IST
RealPage Accused of Fueling Rent Hikes: New Jersey Takes Legal Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The state of New Jersey has initiated legal proceedings against RealPage, a property management software company, accusing it of colluding with major landlords to artificially increase residential rents. According to the complaint filed in federal court in Newark, RealPage and ten landlords allegedly violated federal antitrust and New Jersey consumer fraud laws by utilizing technology to set rents and sharing competitive information.

State authorities claim this collusion has negatively impacted rent prices for hundreds of thousands of New Jersey residents. The state has now joined prior efforts by the U.S. Department of Justice and several states, which have accused RealPage of employing pricing algorithms to unfairly raise apartment rents.

In response, earlier this year, RealPage sued the city of Berkeley, California, asserting that an ordinance prohibiting the use of algorithms to determine rents infringed on First Amendment rights. However, RealPage has yet to comment on the latest charges filed by New Jersey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025