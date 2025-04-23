Left Menu

Tesla's Tumult: Protests and Politics Roil the Automotive Giant

Tesla faces mounting challenges as protests linked to Elon Musk's political stance disrupt operations. A senior executive, Samantha Harris, withdrew from a conference in Rome due to safety concerns amid recent acts of vandalism, including a destructive fire at a Roman dealership.

Updated: 23-04-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 22:10 IST
  Country:
  Italy

Tesla is grappling with a growing wave of unrest due to CEO Elon Musk's political inclinations, resulting in heightened security concerns for the company. As protests against Tesla escalate, a senior executive has been prompted to cancel her appearance at a key Rome conference.

Samantha Harris, leading Tesla's global sustainability efforts, was originally set to address the Regenerative Futures conference organized by the European Institute of Innovation for Sustainability. However, rising threats and incidents of vandalism targeting Tesla have forced her to retract her participation.

Last month's suspected arson at a Tesla dealership in Rome, which destroyed 17 cars, has intensified fears. CEO Musk's ties to President Donald Trump and efforts toward reducing U.S. public spending may further impact the automaker as it navigates these turbulent times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

