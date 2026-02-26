Ports Key to 95% of India’s Trade: Shantanu Thakur at CII EXIM Conference 2026

Reinforcing the Centre’s push for port-led development as a driver of export competitiveness, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) is accelerating maritime modernisation, multimodal connectivity and logistics reforms to position India as a leading global shipping hub by 2047.

Addressing the CII EXIM Conference 2026 in Kolkata, Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shri Shantanu Thakur underscored the strategic weight of the maritime sector in India’s trade architecture.

“Nearly 95% of India’s trade by volume and around 70% by value is handled through our ports. This clearly shows that the maritime sector is not merely a transport channel — it is a strategic enabler of India’s global trade ambitions,” he said.

Port Capacity Doubles, Turnaround Time Falls

Highlighting progress over the past decade, the Minister noted that:

India’s port capacity has more than doubled

Cargo handling efficiency has significantly improved

Turnaround time at major ports has reduced substantially

Mechanisation and digitalisation initiatives have streamlined operations

These reforms, he said, have strengthened India’s logistics ecosystem and enhanced the reliability of supply chains — a critical factor in export competitiveness.

Maritime Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047

Linking maritime reforms to the broader economic roadmap, Shri Thakur said export growth will be a cornerstone of India’s aspiration to become a USD 5 trillion economy and realise the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

“As India moves towards becoming a USD 5 trillion economy, export competitiveness will be one of the strongest pillars of our economic transformation,” he said.

The Ministry is focusing on integrating ports with road, rail and inland waterways under a multimodal logistics framework to reduce transaction costs and improve global trade rankings.

Renewed Push for Shipbuilding

A major highlight of the address was the government’s renewed emphasis on strengthening India’s shipbuilding ecosystem.

Referring to recent policy measures and budgetary support announced in the Union Budget, Shri Thakur said the government is creating enabling conditions to boost both coastal and inland shipbuilding capacity.

“As you are aware, the Hon’ble Finance Minister in the recent Union Budget has emphasised the development of shipbuilding and support for the inland shipbuilding sector. India’s geographical position is highly significant for global trade as well as the global shipbuilding industry,” he said.

The Minister expressed confidence that sustained policy backing and industry participation could position India among the top global shipbuilding nations in the coming decades.

“With the right momentum and support to shipbuilding, we can achieve our targets and reach among the top shipbuilding nations in the world,” he added.

Industry Partnership Crucial

Emphasising collaboration, Shri Thakur called for active industry participation in building a globally competitive maritime ecosystem.

“With your efforts and support, we will move India forward and bring our maritime sector to the forefront. Under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, this initiative began in 2014, and we are committed to building a globally competitive maritime sector in the years ahead,” he said.

Global Dialogue on Trade Infrastructure

The CII EXIM Conference 2026 brought together policymakers, industry leaders and international partners to deliberate on strengthening India’s export ecosystem through enhanced trade infrastructure, digital integration and logistics efficiency.

The inaugural session was attended by Mr Aung Myo Thein, Consul General of Myanmar; Mr Shashwat Goenka, Chairman, CII Eastern Region; Mr Sandeep Kumar, Chairman, CII ER International Trade Subcommittee; and senior representatives from industry.

With port capacity expansion, logistics reforms and a renewed shipbuilding push, the government’s maritime strategy is positioned as a central pillar in India’s long-term trade and industrial transformation.