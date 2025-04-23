Left Menu

Faith in Criminal Justice Over Civil: Understanding the Shift

Retired Supreme Court Judge, Justice V Ramasubramanian, highlights greater faith in the criminal justice system over civil. Speaking at the launch of a criminal law database, he discusses societal tendencies toward criminalization and emphasizes the need for a comprehensive understanding of laws from a citizens' perspective.

Justice V Ramasubramanian emphasized the public's stronger faith in criminal justice compared to civil justice. This insight came during the launch of 'The State of the System,' a comprehensive criminal law database unveiled at the Constitution Club.

As Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission, Ramasubramanian highlighted the societal inclination to criminalize civil disputes. This tendency stems from citizens' belief that criminal action ensures better resolution.

Moreover, the event underscored the broader implications of over-criminalization, affecting citizen living, business compliance, and resource allocation. The new database aims to illuminate the extent and impact of criminalization across 370 Union laws, urging a move towards thoughtful decriminalization strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

