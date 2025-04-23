Lawyers Unite in Protest Against Judicial Transfers
The Advocates’ Association, Bengaluru, boycotted Karnataka High Court proceedings in protest against the transfer of four judges. The association criticized the Supreme Court Collegium for lack of transparency and urged other bar associations to join the protest to defend judicial integrity.
The Advocates' Association, Bengaluru, staged a boycott of Karnataka High Court proceedings on Wednesday, protesting recent transfer recommendations involving four sitting judges. This decision followed a unanimous resolution at a General Body meeting condemning the Supreme Court Collegium's move.
The association expressed concerns over transparency, accusing the Collegium of sidelining Karnataka's judiciary. Seeking to unify the legal community, the AAB urged other bar associations, including those at the Dharwad and Gulbarga benches, to join their protest, emphasizing the need to defend judicial independence.
The transfers proposed by the Supreme Court Collegium aim to enhance inclusivity and diversity in High Courts. However, they have been met with strong objections from the legal community, with leaders addressing their concerns to Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna.
