AI in Sports: Transparency and Transformation in Jammu and Kashmir

BJP MLA Devyani Rana has called for the integration of artificial intelligence in sports trials in Jammu and Kashmir to foster transparency and select the most deserving athletes. Speaking in the Assembly, Rana emphasized that AI could revolutionize sports training and performance evaluation, addressing allegations of bias in regional selections.

The legislator encouraged the development of AI-ready sports infrastructure, citing the need for improved facilities in the Nagrota constituency. Rana outlined the benefits of AI, stressing its role in building educational and professional opportunities for the youth in the region. She pointed to the successful use of AI in healthcare and education as examples.

Highlighting transport issues in her constituency, Rana proposed app-based systems for better public transport efficiency. She stressed the importance of keeping pace with AI advancements globally, citing indigenous innovations. Rana urged prioritization of AI initiatives to capitalize on Jammu and Kashmir's latent potential in the AI sector.