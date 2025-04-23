Left Menu

Revolutionizing Rural Governance: Launch of e-Parivar App

Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh unveiled the e-Parivar mobile app and an online system for managing Panchayat Ghar sanctions. The app aids real-time data collection, simplifies data entry, and features Aadhaar KYC. All districts aim to complete a household survey in 30 days, with progress monitored online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 23-04-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 22:50 IST
Revolutionizing Rural Governance: Launch of e-Parivar App
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step towards modernizing governance at the grassroots level, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh introduced the e-Parivar mobile app and a new online sanction management system. These initiatives are designed to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of Panchayat Ghars in the state.

The e-Parivar app is equipped to conduct a comprehensive household survey, facilitating real-time data collection. It streamlines data entry for panchayat secretaries and integrates Aadhaar KYC authentication, while also mapping ration card members and maintaining cattle records.

Singh emphasized that all districts must expedite the household survey within a month, monitored by designated officials. The new online system will oversee sanctions related to Panchayat Ghar construction and upgrades, allowing for real-time tracking of project progress and infrastructure status updates by Gram Panchayats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025