Revolutionizing Rural Governance: Launch of e-Parivar App
Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh unveiled the e-Parivar mobile app and an online system for managing Panchayat Ghar sanctions. The app aids real-time data collection, simplifies data entry, and features Aadhaar KYC. All districts aim to complete a household survey in 30 days, with progress monitored online.
In a significant step towards modernizing governance at the grassroots level, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh introduced the e-Parivar mobile app and a new online sanction management system. These initiatives are designed to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of Panchayat Ghars in the state.
The e-Parivar app is equipped to conduct a comprehensive household survey, facilitating real-time data collection. It streamlines data entry for panchayat secretaries and integrates Aadhaar KYC authentication, while also mapping ration card members and maintaining cattle records.
Singh emphasized that all districts must expedite the household survey within a month, monitored by designated officials. The new online system will oversee sanctions related to Panchayat Ghar construction and upgrades, allowing for real-time tracking of project progress and infrastructure status updates by Gram Panchayats.
