Revolutionizing Rural Governance: Launch of e-Parivar App

In a significant step towards modernizing governance at the grassroots level, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh introduced the e-Parivar mobile app and a new online sanction management system. These initiatives are designed to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of Panchayat Ghars in the state.

The e-Parivar app is equipped to conduct a comprehensive household survey, facilitating real-time data collection. It streamlines data entry for panchayat secretaries and integrates Aadhaar KYC authentication, while also mapping ration card members and maintaining cattle records.

Singh emphasized that all districts must expedite the household survey within a month, monitored by designated officials. The new online system will oversee sanctions related to Panchayat Ghar construction and upgrades, allowing for real-time tracking of project progress and infrastructure status updates by Gram Panchayats.

(With inputs from agencies.)