Gujarat Extends Support to Victims of Pahalgam Terror Attack

On Wednesday night, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel declared that the state government will compensate Rs 5 lakh to families of three state tourists killed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The Gujarat government expressed sympathy for the families affected by the tragic event. In addition to the Rs 5 lakh compensation for the deceased victims' families, Patel announced financial aid of Rs 50,000 for those injured.

According to a government release, Patel is scheduled to visit Bhavnagar on Thursday to pay his respects to the father-son duo Yatish and Smit Parmar, who were killed in the attack. Shailesh Kalathiya from Surat was also another victim of the terrorist assault.

