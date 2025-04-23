Maharashtra's Commitment: Ensuring Tourist Safety in Crisis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took swift action on Wednesday to aid state tourists stranded in Jammu and Kashmir following a deadly terrorist attack.

Six tourists from the state lost their lives in Pahalgam on Tuesday. Shinde stressed the government's highest priority is the safety and well-being of Maharashtrian travelers, as well as maintaining the trust of their families.

After meeting with the affected tourists in Srinagar, Shinde assured that every citizen would continue receiving robust government support. He traveled to Srinagar in a private aircraft to personally oversee the situation, according to his office.

(With inputs from agencies.)