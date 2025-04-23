Maharashtra's Commitment: Ensuring Tourist Safety in Crisis
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has taken decisive action to assist state tourists stranded in Jammu and Kashmir after a terrorist attack resulted in the death of six Maharashtrian tourists in Pahalgam. Shinde emphasized the government's priority on the safety and trust of citizens and visited Srinagar to offer support.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took swift action on Wednesday to aid state tourists stranded in Jammu and Kashmir following a deadly terrorist attack.
Six tourists from the state lost their lives in Pahalgam on Tuesday. Shinde stressed the government's highest priority is the safety and well-being of Maharashtrian travelers, as well as maintaining the trust of their families.
After meeting with the affected tourists in Srinagar, Shinde assured that every citizen would continue receiving robust government support. He traveled to Srinagar in a private aircraft to personally oversee the situation, according to his office.
