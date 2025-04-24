Left Menu

Vigilance Intensifies in Jammu and Kashmir: Security Forces Hunt for Suspected Terrorists

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district have launched a cordon and search operation in Lasana forest to apprehend suspected terrorists. This operation follows an earlier exchange of fire and is part of enhanced vigilance measures, including vehicle checks, following the killing of 26 tourists in Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 24-04-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 10:37 IST
Vigilance Intensifies in Jammu and Kashmir: Security Forces Hunt for Suspected Terrorists
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces intensified their search efforts on Thursday in the dense forest areas of Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir. The operation aims to locate suspected terrorists believed to be hiding in the Lasana forest belt.

This action comes in the wake of intelligence reports suggesting the presence of armed militants in the region. The operation has involved personnel from the army's Romeo Force, local police, and the CRPF.

Increased vigilance along key transportation routes, including the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch road and the Mughal road, underscores the heightened security protocols implemented following a tragic incident where 26 tourists were killed in the Pahalgam area of Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025