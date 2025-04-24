Vigilance Intensifies in Jammu and Kashmir: Security Forces Hunt for Suspected Terrorists

Security forces intensified their search efforts on Thursday in the dense forest areas of Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir. The operation aims to locate suspected terrorists believed to be hiding in the Lasana forest belt.

This action comes in the wake of intelligence reports suggesting the presence of armed militants in the region. The operation has involved personnel from the army's Romeo Force, local police, and the CRPF.

Increased vigilance along key transportation routes, including the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch road and the Mughal road, underscores the heightened security protocols implemented following a tragic incident where 26 tourists were killed in the Pahalgam area of Kashmir.

