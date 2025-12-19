Infamous Naxalite's Surrender Marks New Chapter in Jharkhand's Fight Against Insurgency

Alok Yadav, a notorious Naxalite with 35 criminal cases to his name, surrendered before law enforcement in Latehar district, Jharkhand. Known by his alias, Chandrashekhar Kumar Yadav, he was affiliated with the outlawed People's Liberation Front of India.

Carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh, Yadav was wanted in multiple regions, including Latehar, Chatra, and Ranchi. He submitted a country-made pistol, along with cartridges and camouflaged shirts, to the authorities.

Upon surrendering, he was granted a cheque for Rs 1 lakh through the state's 'Nai Disha' scheme, aimed at encouraging surrenders of insurgents.

(With inputs from agencies.)