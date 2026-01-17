Left Menu

Tribal Protests Erupt in Jharkhand Over Village Head's Killing

A bandh in Jharkhand, organized by tribal groups protesting the killing of village head Soma Munda, received a mixed response with road blockages and market closures in tribal districts. The state administration ensured security. Tribal organizations demand justice, alleging that the police's arrests are insufficient.

The call for a bandh in Jharkhand by tribal organizations, protesting the killing of village head Soma Munda, saw varied reactions across the state. In tribal-majority districts such as Khunti, Simdega, Chaibasa, and Gumla, roads were blocked with burning tyres, and schools remained closed as public transport was disrupted.

In Ranchi, the state capital, a partial impact of the bandh was noted, with demonstrators attempting to close shops at multiple locations including Karamtoli Chowk and Albert Ekka Chowk. However, most major city markets and businesses continued to function, with commuters proceeding to their workplaces.

The state administration deployed additional security forces to maintain order. Over 20 tribal organizations participated in the bandh, demanding justice for Soma Munda, who was shot over a land dispute. Police have arrested seven people, but tribal leaders like AUM convener Alastair Bodra claim key suspects remain free.

