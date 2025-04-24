Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: Gaza Under Fire

An Israeli airstrike on a police station in Jabalia, Gaza, killed at least 10 people. The attack targeted a command center run by Hamas and Islamic Jihad, leading to injuries and fatalities. Efforts for mediation by Qatar and Egypt remain unsuccessful amid ongoing violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 24-04-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 14:27 IST
Escalating Conflict: Gaza Under Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

An Israeli airstrike targeted a police station in Jabalia, northern Gaza, Thursday, resulting in at least ten fatalities, according to local health authorities. The Israeli military confirmed the strike, stating it aimed at a command center used by Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Two missiles struck near a market, injuring dozens beyond the confirmed deaths. The military accused these militant groups of using civilian infrastructures for attacks, a charge Hamas denies.

Thursday's strikes also claimed at least 26 lives across Gaza, amidst broader conflict and failed mediation attempts by Qatar and Egypt. Since March, Israeli actions have resulted in over 1,900 Palestinian casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025