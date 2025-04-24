Escalating Conflict: Gaza Under Fire

An Israeli airstrike targeted a police station in Jabalia, northern Gaza, Thursday, resulting in at least ten fatalities, according to local health authorities. The Israeli military confirmed the strike, stating it aimed at a command center used by Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Two missiles struck near a market, injuring dozens beyond the confirmed deaths. The military accused these militant groups of using civilian infrastructures for attacks, a charge Hamas denies.

Thursday's strikes also claimed at least 26 lives across Gaza, amidst broader conflict and failed mediation attempts by Qatar and Egypt. Since March, Israeli actions have resulted in over 1,900 Palestinian casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)