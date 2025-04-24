Left Menu

Safeguarding the Fed: Congressional Moves to Insulate Monetary Policy

A Republican lawmaker, Frank Lucas, is advocating for measures to protect the Federal Reserve from political pressure, including that from President Trump. Lucas aims to strengthen Fed independence by promoting initiatives to ensure stability in financial markets, despite ongoing uncertainties impacting various sectors such as energy and agriculture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 15:32 IST
In a bid to protect the Federal Reserve from external pressures, a Republican lawmaker is urging U.S. Congress to bolster the central bank's independence, safeguarding it from political influences, notably from President Donald Trump. Representative Frank Lucas praised the president's recent decision to assure the job security of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, a move he believes was wise amid the existing international and domestic economic uncertainties.

Lucas, who chairs the House Financial Services Task Force on Monetary Policy, is poised to identify policy initiatives that emphasize Fed independence and market stability. He asserts the importance of reducing political sway over the Fed's actions, especially in light of President Trump's policy shifts on tariffs and trade, which have contributed to market volatility.

With a career in Congress spanning over thirty years, Lucas faces the challenge of garnering Democratic support to pass measures that reinforce the Fed's autonomy. His focus remains on ensuring that monetary policy is less susceptible to political gamesmanship, as both parties deliberate on the Fed's role in addressing inflation and maintaining the dollar's status as a reserve currency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

