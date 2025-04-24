Ripples of Dispute: India's Indus Water Treaty Suspension Stirs Controversy, Concerns

India's recent decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty could have substantial impacts on Pakistan's fragile agricultural economy, disrupting essential water-sharing protocols and affecting crop production, experts say.

The 1960 treaty, which divides the Indus Basin's eastern and western rivers between the two nations, does not allow unilateral suspension, posing intricate legal questions.

Experts highlight India's immediate infrastructure constraints and underscore potential geopolitical and economic tensions, emphasizing the need for strategic diplomacy to navigate the complex dynamics of shared water resources.

