PM Modi Unveils ₹13,480 Cr Projects in Bihar, Pledges Development and Justice Amid Terror Tragedy

On the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Madhubani, Bihar, to inaugurate, lay the foundation stone, and dedicate to the nation an array of development projects valued at over ₹13,480 crore. The address underscored the Union Government's focused approach to strengthening rural governance, uplifting Bihar’s economy, and fortifying India’s stance against terrorism following the tragic Pahalgam attacks.

Tribute Amid Tragedy: Silence for Pahalgam Victims

PM Modi began his speech with a solemn appeal to the audience to observe a moment of silence for the innocent civilians killed in the terrorist attacks in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, on April 22. Calling the act a brutal assault on India’s soul, he asserted that justice will be delivered, promising retribution against every terrorist and their supporters. “The willpower of 140 crore Indians will now break the backbone of terrorism,” he declared.

A Developmental Leap for Bihar

Marking a milestone in Bihar’s growth trajectory, PM Modi announced and inaugurated projects spanning across:

Railways : Launch of the modern Amrit Bharat Train from Saharsa to Mumbai and new railway lines in Bihar, alongside the unveiling of the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail between Patna and Jaynagar.

Aviation : Ongoing expansion of Patna Airport and enhancement of air connectivity through Darbhanga Airport.

Healthcare : Establishment of AIIMS Darbhanga, a medical college in Jhanjharpur, and 10,000+ Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in Bihar.

Housing : Distribution of approval letters and financial assistance to 15 lakh families nationwide, including 3.5 lakh from Bihar, for new homes under PM Awas Yojana. Bihar alone has seen 57 lakh permanent homes built in the last decade.

Water & Energy: 12 crore rural families now have tap water; 2.5 crore electrified households; and LPG cylinders for those previously reliant on wood or kerosene.

Empowering Rural India and Strengthening Panchayats

PM Modi drew attention to Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy that the nation’s progress lies in the empowerment of its villages. He emphasized that the essence of Panchayati Raj lies in decentralization and grassroots empowerment. Key highlights included:

2 lakh Gram Panchayats now internet-enabled.

Over 30,000 new Panchayat Bhawans built across India.

More than ₹2 lakh crore allocated to Panchayats over the past decade.

Digitization of land records to mitigate disputes over land ownership.

Bihar’s pioneering move to reserve 50% of Panchayat seats for women was praised as an example of true social justice. Modi reaffirmed his government’s commitment to women's empowerment through the Jeevika Didi program and the goal of creating 3 crore Lakhpati Didis.

Focus on Infrastructure and Flood Resilience

The Prime Minister stressed the transformative role of modern infrastructure in ensuring long-term rural prosperity:

₹11,000 crore earmarked for flood mitigation in the Mithila and Kosi regions through dams on rivers like Bagmati, Dhar, Budhi Gandak, and Kosi.

Development of canal systems to provide sustainable irrigation solutions for farmers.

Boost to Agri-Based Economy: Makhana Goes Global

Recognizing Makhana as a heritage and nutritional gem of Mithila, PM Modi celebrated its GI tag and global superfood status. He announced:

National status for the Makhana Research Centre.

Creation of the Makhana Board to revolutionize the industry.

A new National Institute of Food Technology and Management in Bihar to help youth tap into food processing ventures.

He also lauded progress in fisheries, supported by the Kisan Credit Card and PM Matsya Sampada Yojana, emphasizing the transformation of rural livelihoods.

Standing United Against Terrorism

Addressing the nation’s anguish over the Pahalgam terror attacks, PM Modi expressed deep condolences to families affected by the tragedy. He condemned the incident as a calculated strike on India's unity and declared that terrorism would be eradicated from its roots. “India will identify, track, and punish terrorists and their backers to the ends of the earth,” he said, thanking world leaders for their solidarity.

Inclusive Growth for a Developed Bihar and India

Concluding his address, Modi emphasized that peace and security are prerequisites for sustained development. He reaffirmed his government’s goal to bring prosperity to every community in Bihar, especially the most deprived. “A developed Bihar is the foundation for a developed India,” he stated, lauding Bihar's historical role in shaping India's democratic ethos.

Dignitaries Present

The event witnessed the presence of top political figures including Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Union Ministers Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Giriraj Singh, Chirag Paswan, Nityanand Rai, Ram Nath Thakur, and Dr. Raj Bhushan Choudhary among others.