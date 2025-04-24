Mukesh Ambani Offers Free Care to Pahalgam Attack Victims

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani has declared that victims of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam will receive free medical care at Mumbai's Reliance Foundation Sir HN Hospital.

Ambani, speaking as Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd, criticized terrorism as an adversary of humanity and extended condolences to the families of the 26 victims killed in the attack.

Condemning terrorism, Ambani reiterated support for India's government and its ongoing battle against terrorism, pledging Reliance's solidarity in the struggle to eradicate such threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)