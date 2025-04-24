Mukesh Ambani Offers Free Care to Pahalgam Attack Victims
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani announced that those injured in the Pahalgam terrorist attack will receive free treatment at Reliance Foundation Sir HN Hospital. Ambani condemned terrorism and offered condolences to the victims' families, expressing solidarity with the Indian government in combating terrorism.
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani has declared that victims of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam will receive free medical care at Mumbai's Reliance Foundation Sir HN Hospital.
Ambani, speaking as Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd, criticized terrorism as an adversary of humanity and extended condolences to the families of the 26 victims killed in the attack.
Condemning terrorism, Ambani reiterated support for India's government and its ongoing battle against terrorism, pledging Reliance's solidarity in the struggle to eradicate such threats.
