The international peace envoy to Bosnia, Christian Schmidt, made headlines on Thursday by ordering a suspension of budget allocations to the party associated with notorious secessionist leader Milorad Dodik. Dodik is currently sought after for actions that threaten the constitutional order, intensifying regional instability.

This move by Schmidt aims to curtail Dodik's influence, yet underscores the ongoing challenges in maintaining peace in Bosnia. The decision reflects the growing concerns over Dodik's political maneuvers, which have consistently undermined state authority and cohesion.

Adding to the high-stakes political climate, the state police, SIPA, on Wednesday attempted to apprehend Dodik. Their efforts, however, were obstructed by Dodik's own armed police forces, further complicating the situation and highlighting the volatile power dynamics at play.

