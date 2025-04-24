Sikkim's Strategic Military-Civil Fusion: A Vision Toward 2047

In a significant development, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang declared a 20% reservation for Agniveers in the state police force. This announcement came during the 'Shared Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047 – Military-Civil Fusion 2025' event, highlighting a strategic move to enhance the military-civil relationship.

Addressing the symposium, Tamang emphasized the vital role of the Indian Army in border security and socio-economic strengthening, especially for strategically sensitive border states like Sikkim. The Military-Civil Fusion initiative aims to merge strategic capabilities with developmental goals, ensuring national security and economic progress.

Key infrastructure projects, driven by a coordinated effort between the Army, BRO, and the state government, are progressing, focusing on roads, tunnels, and digital connectivity. Tamang lauded programs like the Vibrant Villages Programme, which fosters synergy between defense forces and civilian authorities, enhancing local participation in national defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)