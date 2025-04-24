Left Menu

Sikkim's Strategic Military-Civil Fusion: A Vision Toward 2047

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced a 20% quota for Agniveers in the state police and a 10-year age relaxation for ex-servicemen. The announcement is part of a broader vision for Military-Civil Fusion, essential for Sikkim's security and infrastructure development, with emphasis on strategic capabilities and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 24-04-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 19:43 IST
Sikkim's Strategic Military-Civil Fusion: A Vision Toward 2047
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang declared a 20% reservation for Agniveers in the state police force. This announcement came during the 'Shared Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047 – Military-Civil Fusion 2025' event, highlighting a strategic move to enhance the military-civil relationship.

Addressing the symposium, Tamang emphasized the vital role of the Indian Army in border security and socio-economic strengthening, especially for strategically sensitive border states like Sikkim. The Military-Civil Fusion initiative aims to merge strategic capabilities with developmental goals, ensuring national security and economic progress.

Key infrastructure projects, driven by a coordinated effort between the Army, BRO, and the state government, are progressing, focusing on roads, tunnels, and digital connectivity. Tamang lauded programs like the Vibrant Villages Programme, which fosters synergy between defense forces and civilian authorities, enhancing local participation in national defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025