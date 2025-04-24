Left Menu

Delhi High Court Urges Action on Housing for Judicial Officers

The Delhi High Court criticized the Delhi government and the DDA for the lack of progress in constructing official residences for district judicial officers, expressing frustration over their inaction. The court emphasized the need for sensitivity toward judicial officers' housing needs and set a deadline for compliance with its orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 19:49 IST
The Delhi High Court has expressed strong dissatisfaction with both the Delhi government and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) over delays concerning the construction of official residences for district judicial officers. During a session on Thursday, Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela criticized the authorities for ignoring judicial orders and not addressing the housing needs of judicial officers timely.

Highlighting the sensitivity required in dealing with such issues, the court remarked that officials must recognize the essential living conditions necessary for judicial officers. The court warned that the patience of the judiciary was being severely tested, suggesting that summoning officers could be an imminent step if action continued to be stalled.

The hearing was prompted by petitions from the Judicial Service Association, seeking expedited access to government residential homes. The court underscored the urgency of addressing the ongoing shortfall and directed the authorities to align efforts with directives from the Supreme Court, emphasizing that any further laxity might result in serious legal consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

