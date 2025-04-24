Simla Agreement on Hold: Pakistan's Robust Response to India's Actions

The diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan have soared, as Pakistan announced on Thursday that it will put the Simla Agreement and other bilateral accords on hold. The move follows India's decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty, prompting Islamabad to close its airspace to Indian airlines and suspend all trade with India.

This decision was made during a meeting of Pakistan's National Security Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The committee's actions mirrored India's previous moves following a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which was claimed by The Resistance Front, a proxy group of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Pakistan's response includes cancelling visas issued to Indians under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme and reducing diplomatic staff at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned of potential Indian plans for terrorist acts and emphasized Pakistan's readiness to defend its sovereignty against any threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)