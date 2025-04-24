Iran Accused of Cross-Border Assassination Plots in Europe

Tensions between the Netherlands and Iran have escalated as the Dutch intelligence agency accuses Tehran of orchestrating assassination attempts on European soil. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Iran's ambassador was called in for discussions following the disturbing allegations.

The report by the Dutch general intelligence agency (AIVD) highlighted the arrest of two men in Haarlem last June on suspicion of attempting to assassinate an Iranian living in the Netherlands. One suspect is also linked to an attack on Spanish politician and vocal Iran critic Alejo Vidal-Quadras in Madrid last November.

The AIVD asserts these incidents are consistent with Iran's long-standing strategy of using European criminal networks to target regime opponents. Following an attack that threatened his life, Vidal-Quadras, known for his role in co-founding Spain's Vox party, speculated about Tehran's involvement due to his connections with an Iranian dissident group.

(With inputs from agencies.)