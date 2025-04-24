Left Menu

Iran Accused of Cross-Border Assassination Plots in Europe

The Dutch government summoned Iran's ambassador following claims by the national intelligence agency that Tehran was involved in assassination attempts on European soil. The attacks targeted an Iranian resident in the Netherlands and Spanish political figure Alejo Vidal-Quadras. Allegations suggest Iran employed criminal networks for these operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tensions between the Netherlands and Iran have escalated as the Dutch intelligence agency accuses Tehran of orchestrating assassination attempts on European soil. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Iran's ambassador was called in for discussions following the disturbing allegations.

The report by the Dutch general intelligence agency (AIVD) highlighted the arrest of two men in Haarlem last June on suspicion of attempting to assassinate an Iranian living in the Netherlands. One suspect is also linked to an attack on Spanish politician and vocal Iran critic Alejo Vidal-Quadras in Madrid last November.

The AIVD asserts these incidents are consistent with Iran's long-standing strategy of using European criminal networks to target regime opponents. Following an attack that threatened his life, Vidal-Quadras, known for his role in co-founding Spain's Vox party, speculated about Tehran's involvement due to his connections with an Iranian dissident group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

