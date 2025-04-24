Threats and Investigations: The Siddique Case Unfolds

In a significant move, Mumbai Police's crime branch has taken over the investigation concerning death threats sent via email to ex-MLA Zeeshan Siddique. These ominous emails, demanding a ransom of Rs 10 crore, were initially reported to the Bandra police station but have now been handed over to the Anti Extortion Cell.

The threats against Siddique, an NCP leader, allegedly come from a representative of D-Company under fugitive criminal Dawood Ibrahim's control. The emails included a chilling warning, invoking the murder of Siddique's father, former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, who was killed last October.

With reminder emails arriving every six hours, Siddique sought police intervention, leading to the email server's location being traced near the US. Investigations are ongoing, as authorities meticulously work to unearth the source of these grave threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)