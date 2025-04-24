Tensions Rise After Threats to Kashmiri Students in Dehradun

Tensions are rising in Dehradun as Kashmiri students have been targeted with online threats following the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. The Hindu Raksha Dal issued these threats, demanding students leave the state.

In response, the students have sought police protection, leading Dehradun SSP Ajai Singh to meet with law enforcement to ensure heightened security measures. Authorities have assured educational institutions and housing facilities to remain vigilant and report any threats.

The police have also removed over two dozen objectionable social media posts. The DGP of Uttarakhand confirmed that FIRs have been filed and arrests are forthcoming, emphasizing zero tolerance for communal intimidation.

(With inputs from agencies.)