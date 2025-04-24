Left Menu

Tensions Rise After Threats to Kashmiri Students in Dehradun

Following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, Kashmiri students in Dehradun faced online threats, prompting them to seek police protection. Authorities are on high alert, working with educational institutions and housing managers to ensure student safety. Police have registered cases, with arrests expected soon as tensions rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 24-04-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 22:04 IST
Tensions Rise After Threats to Kashmiri Students in Dehradun
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions are rising in Dehradun as Kashmiri students have been targeted with online threats following the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. The Hindu Raksha Dal issued these threats, demanding students leave the state.

In response, the students have sought police protection, leading Dehradun SSP Ajai Singh to meet with law enforcement to ensure heightened security measures. Authorities have assured educational institutions and housing facilities to remain vigilant and report any threats.

The police have also removed over two dozen objectionable social media posts. The DGP of Uttarakhand confirmed that FIRs have been filed and arrests are forthcoming, emphasizing zero tolerance for communal intimidation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025